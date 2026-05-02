Boyle (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Boyle faced hitters in live batting practice Thursday, and it's possible he'll start a minor-league rehab assignment following Sunday's session. The right-hander is recovering from a right elbow strain, and he's on track to return to the Rays at some point in mid-to-late May. Jesse Scholtens is handling Boyle's spot in Tampa Bay's rotation for the time being.