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Boyle (elbow) struck out four over two scoreless innings in his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Durham.

Boyle made his first game appearance in nearly a month while he works his way back from a right elbow strain. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times relays that the Rays won't rush Boyle back from the 15-day injured list, so expect the club to proceed slowly with his rehab. Boyle threw 31 pitches in Wednesday's outing and will continue to build up his stamina from there.

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