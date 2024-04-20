Boyle (1-3) allowed seven earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters across six innings during Friday's 10-2 loss versus Cleveland.

Boyle was able to keep Cleveland's offense relatively quiet for the first four innings, only allowing Tyler Freeman to hit a two-run home run in the second inning. However, he was lit up for another five runs in the fifth frame, putting the nail in the coffin for any hopes of an Oakland comeback. The 24-year-old righty now owns a lofty 7.23 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across his first four starts, giving him very little fantasy value even in the deepest of leagues.