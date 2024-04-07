Boyle (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Tigers, allowing zero runs on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

After his first start of the season resulted in 12 baserunners and seven earned runs over just 2.2 innings, Boyle fared much better on Sunday, striking out six and allowing no runs and just five baserunners to earn his first victory of the season. Despite the much-improved numbers Boyle did struggle with his command, requiring 87 pitches to get through five innings and throwing fewer than half of those (43) for strikes. While the control is something to keep an eye on moving forward, Sunday's results were more in line with his brief stint in Oakland last season when he earned two wins in three starts, striking out 15 and allowing just 13 baserunners over 16 innings.