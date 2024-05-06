The Athletics placed Boyle on the 15-day IL on Monday due to a lower back strain.

Boyle struggled in his start Sunday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on one hit and three walks over one frame. The right-hander noted after the game that he tried to pitch through the lower back pain, but it "got progressively worse as I went on," per MLB.com. Boyle will be eligible to return for the start of the A's series against the Rockies on May 21. In a corresponding move, Oakland recalled left-hander Hogan Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas.