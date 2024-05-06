Boyle, who was lifted after one inning in Sunday's loss to the Marlins, was suffering from lower-back pain that got worse the more he threw during the frame, MLB.com reports.

Boyle's performance clearly seemed to be affected by his physical limitations, as he allowed four earned runs on a hit and three walks over his sole inning on the mound. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed Boyle would undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, at which point the right-hander's chances of making his next scheduled start Saturday against the Mariners will become clearer. Per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, right-handers Osvaldo Bido and Joey Estes, both of whom have big-league experience and are on the 40-man roster, are candidates to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas should Boyle miss at least one turn through the rotation, although she adds Oakland has long relievers Mitch Spence and Kyle Muller as options on the big-league roster.