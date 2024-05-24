Boyle (back) started Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to the Rainiers on Thursday and allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks without recording an out.

Boyle's final line encapsulates how forgettable his 26-pitch outing went, with the right-hander locating only half of those offerings for strikes before getting the hook. The one silver lining appears to be that Boyle didn't have any physical issues stemming from the outing, but given the on-field results, he'll almost certainly draw another start for the Aviators before activation is considered.