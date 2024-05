Boyle (back) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas in coming days, the Associated Press reports.

Boyle completed a "two-up" bullpen session Sunday that apparently went well, given the news of a rehab assignment serving as his next step. The right-hander was placed on the injured list May 6 after being lifted from a start against the Marlins a day earlier due to the injury, and he may need only one or two rehab starts before being deemed ready for activation.