Boyle (back) started Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Tuesday, firing three scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and issued two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Boyle worked up to 58 pitches -- 35 which he located for strikes -- in his second consecutive scoreless multi-inning rehab outing. The right-hander appears to be ready for activation based on his solid body of work over that pair of starts, and an injury-riddled Athletics starting rotation would undoubtedly benefit from his return.