The Rays recalled Boyle from Triple-A Durham, and the right-hander will start Sunday against Atlanta in Tampa, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay doesn't have an opening in its rotation, but Boyle will be called upon to take the hill Sunday in order to provide the team's other five starters with an additional day of rest amid a busy period of the schedule. Boyle was unable to secure a roster spot with the Rays coming out of spring training, but he'll get a call-up after allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 over eight innings across his two starts with Durham. However, the control problems that plagued him during his 13 appearances (10 starts) with the Athletics last season once again cropped up at Durham, as Boyle has walked six of the 35 batters he has faced in the minors.