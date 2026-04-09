Boyle (0-1) took the loss versus the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Boyle was in trouble right from the start as Nico Hoerner led off the game with a home run. More trouble arose in the fifth inning, though Boyle was let down by his defense as the Cubs cobbled together a five-run rally before Jesse Scholtens came on for a long-relief assignment. This was the worst of Boyle's three outings so far this season, and he's now at a 5.17 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 15.2 innings. He's walked three batters in back-to-back starts, so he'll need to display better control to get the rest of his numbers to improve. Boyle is not certain to get turn through the rotation, as off days Thursday and Monday could allow the Rays to get by with a four-man rotation until Drew Pepiot (hip) is ready to make his season debut.