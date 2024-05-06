Boyle (2-5) yielded four runs on a hit and three walks over one inning Sunday, striking out one batter and taking a loss against Miami.

Boyle narrowly escaped the first frame after coughing up a three-run shot to Nick Gordon. It was the shortest start of the year for Boyle and he threw just 16 of 35 pitches for strikes. The command has been a constant problem for him this season; Boyle has registered a 29:23 K:BB with a 7.16 ERA through 27.2 innings. As of now, he's in line for a start in Seattle next weekend.