Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Saturday
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will hit the bench for the second time in the last four days with Josh Phegley getting the start behind the plate, batting ninth. Lucroy has yet to shown much power in 2018 with a .258 average and .655 OPS, while hitting only one home run in 221 at-bats.
