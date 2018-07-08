Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off
Lucroy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will pick up a routine rest after he served as Oakland's starting catcher in the first two games of the series. Josh Phegley will check in behind the plate Sunday and bat ninth.
