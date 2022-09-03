Sears did not factor into the decision against the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Sears tossed 55 of 81 pitches for strikes across six frames of two-run ball Friday, picking up a quality start. It was his second quality start this season and his second in consecutive games. Oakland seems to be giving him a longer leash than the Yankees and Sears has impressed, going 2-1 with a 2.66 ERA in five games since the acquisition. The lefty will take a 5-1 record and a 2.37 ERA into his next appearance.