Sears (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out two.

Sears looked good early, facing the minimum through his first three innings. However, Matt Vierling led off the fourth with a solo home run before Detroit tacked on two more runs with three consecutive hits. While his final line wasn't great, it was a better outing for Sears after he gave up five runs in just 3.2 innings in his first start. The left-hander now sports an unsightly 8.68 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP and two strikeouts through his first 9.1 innings this season.