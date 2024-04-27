Sears (1-2) took the loss Saturday as the A's were dropped 7-0 by the Orioles, surrendering seven runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The lefty looked great the first time through the order, retiring the first nine batters he faced, but Baltimore jumped on Sears for three runs in the fourth inning and back-to-back solo shots by Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle in the fifth, before Gunnar Henderson chased him from the game in the seventh with a two-run blast. Sears did set a new season high in strikeouts and generated 33 called or swinging strikes among his 98 pitches, but he was made to pay when he missed his spots in the strike zone. He'll carry a 4.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB through 33 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Marlins.