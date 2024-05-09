Sears (3-2) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw wasn't particularly sharp, getting tagged for at least one run in three of the first four innings, but Sears stuck around long enough for the A's to take the lead for good while he was on the mound. He's lasted at least five innings in seven straight starts, but the results have been erratic. Sears will take a 4.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through 45 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come early next week in Houston.