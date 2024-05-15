Sears allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Tuesday.

Sears' lone mistake was a solo home run by Alex Bregman in the second inning. While it wasn't the most efficient outing -- Sears threw 65 of 100 pitches for strikes -- it was a decent performance for a pitcher that's had few middle-of-the-road efforts so far. This was the fifth time he's allowed one or fewer runs, but he's given up four or more runs in each of his other four outings. Sears is at a 3.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 50 innings, and he'll carry a 3-2 record into his next start, tentatively projected to be in Kansas City.