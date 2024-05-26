Sears (4-3) registered the victory Saturday versus the Astros, yielding just one unearned run on two hits and one walk across six frames. He struck out one batter.

The only run the Astros were able to muster off Sears scored in his final inning of work following a throwing error by shortstop Max Schuemann. Sears threw only 68 pitches over his six innings of work, but Athletics manager Mark Kotsay decided that was enough, turning to his bullpen to get the final nine outs while preserving the lead (which they did). The lefty's next matchup projects to be a difficult one on the road in Atlanta.