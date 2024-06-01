Sears (4-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Sears allowed three runs through two innings but settled in to give Oakland a decent outing. It wasn't enough as the A's were limited to two runs in the loss. Sears has given up four runs in three of his last five starts, resulting in. 4.18 ERA during that span. He generated 14 whiffs Friday, his best total since recording a season-high 16 on April 27. Sears now owns a 4.01 ERA and a 45:19 K:BB through 67.1 innings. His next start is projected to be at home against the Mariners.