Sears (2-2) earned the win Thursday over the White Sox, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Sears had little trouble with the White Sox on Thursday, allowing just three singles while cruising to his second victory. The 29-year-old left-hander has delivered quality starts in three of his first four outings to start the year. Sears now sports a 3.13 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 23 innings. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Rangers in his next start.