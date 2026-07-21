Padres' JP Sears: Stumbles late in third loss

Sears (2-3) took the loss Monday against Atlanta, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Sears was cruising along until Atlanta's two-run fifth inning, though one went unearned due to catcher interference by Freddy Fermin. It was still one of Sears' better outings this year, as the 30-year-old southpaw worked at least five innings while yielding one earned run or zero for the second time through five appearances. Sears is set to wrap up a two-start week this weekend in Miami, where he'll bring a 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 24.2 innings.