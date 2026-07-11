Padres' JP Sears: Takes loss versus Blue Jays

Sears (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Sears gave up one run in the fourth inning and left a mess on the bases in the fifth. Jhony Brito wasn't able to prevent additional damage, giving up a three-run home run to Kazuma Okamoto to tack on two extra runs on Sears' line. Over four starts, Sears has a 5.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings. It's not yet clear if Sears will maintain a spot in the rotation after the All-Star break.