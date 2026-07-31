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Padres' JP Sears: Lasts just 3.2 frames Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sears (3-4) took the loss against San Francisco on Thursday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Sears was back as a traditional starter after working in long relief his previous time out. He got off to a shaky beginning, giving up a run in each of his first two frames. Sears' final line could have been much worse -- he loaded the bases in the fourth before turning the ball over to the bullpen with two outs, and Wandy Peralta got out of the jam when a pitch that was initially called ball four was overturned to strike three upon review. Sears had been pitching well coming into Thursday, posting a 2.04 ERA with a 14:4 K:BB over 17.2 innings across his first four starts in July, so he'll likely remain in the rotation for the time being. He's slated to make his next start in Arizona.

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