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Padres' JP Sears: Flourishes as long reliever

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sears (3-3) notched the win Saturday against Miami, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Pitching behind Randy Vasquez as a bulk reliever, Sears thrived while scattering one single across 3.1 scoreless frames. Saturday disrupted a string of five consecutive starts for the 30-year-old left-hander, whose role with the Padres appears uncertain going forward. Sears, who sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 28 innings for San Diego since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso, could maintain some streaming appeal in fantasy leagues if he takes his next scheduled turn in the rotation against the Giants.

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