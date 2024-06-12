Sears allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Sears was in line for the loss after fading and allowing all three runs in the fifth inning, but Tyler Soderstrom tied the game in the eighth for the Athletics. This was Sears' first no-decision since May 14 -- he went 1-3 while allowing 11 runs (10 earned) over 23.1 innings across his previous four starts. The southpaw has a 4.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB through 78.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start at Minnesota.