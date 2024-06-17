Sears (4-6) allowed four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Twins in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Sears had gone five starts without giving up a home run, but his good fortune ended with Carlos Correa taking him deep twice and Royce Lewis adding another homer in this start. This was the fourth time in Sears' last eight starts that he's given up four runs. He's now at a 4.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 55:28 K:BB through 82.2 innings over 15 outings this season. The southpaw is projected for a home rematch with the Twins in his next start.