Sears (3-3) yielded four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Royals.

Sears stumbled out of the gate by allowing two runs in the first inning but kept the Royals quiet until coughing up two more runs in the fifth. He's failed to complete at least six innings in three straight outings, posting a 5.40 ERA during that span. His ERA has climbed back up to 4.31 with a 39:16 K:BB through 54.1 innings. Sears has allowed at least four runs in five of his 10 starts this year but gave up just two total runs in his other five appearances. His next outing is expected to be at home against the Astros next weekend.