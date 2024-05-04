Sears (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Marlins, allowing four hits and one walk over 6.1 shutout innings. He struck out six.

Sears took care of business Friday night against a weakened Marlins squad, scattering two singles, a double and a triple in his 95-pitch performance. The 28-year-old lefty also produced his third straight start of six or more strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 3.89. Sears is scheduled to face the Rangers at home in his next start.