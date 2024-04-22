Sears did not factor into the decision, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings during Monday's 2-0 win over the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Sears was mired in a pitcher's duel with the Yankees' Carlos Rodon and neither blinked leaving each with a tough luck no decision. Despite only throwing first-pitch strikes to 11 of 21 batters, Sears limited the Yankees to four baserunners while striking out more than a batter per inning for the first time this season. After allowing nine runs over 9.1 innings through two starts, Sears has allowed just one run and six hits over his last three starts spanning 17.1 innings. Things won't get easier in his next start, tentatively scheduled over the weekend in Baltimore as he'll look to continue the momentum against a tough O's lineup.