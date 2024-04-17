Sears did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two.

Sears was effective for a second straight start, but his strikeout numbers remain unimpressive. The 28-year-old struck out 161 batters in 172.1 innings last year but currently sits at a 9:9 K:BB in 20.2 innings through four starts thus far. He's now allowed just one run over his last 11.1 innings after giving up nine runs in 9.1 innings over his first two starts to open up the year. Sears now owns a 4.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP and lines up to face the Yankees on the road next week.