Sears (1-1) earned the win against Texas on Thursday, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five batters.

Sears didn't allow a hit until the seventh frame, when Adolis Garcia knocked a one-out single to left field. While the left-handed hurler did issue three leadoff walks, only one of those batters got past first base. Oakland scored just one run in support of Sears, but it was enough for him to pick up his first win, as the Athletics' bullpen managed to complete the shutout. This was the first good outing of the season for Sears -- he entered the game having allowed nine runs across 9.1 innings over his first two starts.