Profar went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Both of Profar's homers were two-run shots, his first coming in the second inning followed by a ninth inning blast. He now has 13 long balls on the season, including three in his last two starts. Other than the very recent onslaught of power, Profar has done little to inspire at the plate this season by hitting .216/.281/.402 across 328 plate appearances.