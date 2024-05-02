Profar went 4-for-4 with a run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win against Cincinnati.
Profar recorded his first four-hit game of the campaign and his third multi-hit performance over his past four contests. He's thrived since moving into the leadoff spot April 28, going 10-for-16 with a homer, three runs and three RBI over the four-game stretch. Profar is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak during which he is batting an even .500 (15-for-30), lifting his season average to .342.
