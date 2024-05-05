Profar went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Saturday's blowout win over the Diamondbacks. He also stole a base.

Profar reached on a fielder's choice play in the first before stealing his second base of the season and later kicked off a two-run inning with a leadoff single in the fourth. He would add two more hits on the night, including a two-run homer off Brandon Hughes in the seventh as the Padres ran away with their fourth straight win. The veteran outfielder has now ripped off three or more hits in three of his last four games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10. Over that latter stretch he has three home runs and eight RBI with 10 runs scored.