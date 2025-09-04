default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Atlanta activated Profar from the paternity list Thursday.

Profar missed the final two games of the series against the Cubs while welcoming a new baby to the family, but he'll be ready for the start of the weekend series against the Mariners. The switch hitter is slashing .253/.386/.471 with nine homers and eight steals in the second half.

More News