Braves' Jurickson Profar: Reinstated from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta activated Profar from the paternity list Thursday.
Profar missed the final two games of the series against the Cubs while welcoming a new baby to the family, but he'll be ready for the start of the weekend series against the Mariners. The switch hitter is slashing .253/.386/.471 with nine homers and eight steals in the second half.
More News
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Goes on paternity list•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard twice in Miami•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: On base three times in win•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Drives in four in three-hit game•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Plates five in multi-homer game•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Goes deep in win•