Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday that the club hasn't "come to any conclusions" regarding the status of Profar (suspension) for 2027, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Profar was unavailable for the entire 2026 season as he served a 162-game suspension for his second positive PED test. He's entering the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract, though he's been paid only around $6 million of that because he didn't draw a salary while suspended. The switch-hitting Profar would theoretically be a fit on the roster as a short-side platoon, but Atlanta must make a determination whether a potential distraction he could cause is worth whatever production it thinks he can provide. Profar is currently playing in the Venezuelan Winter League and is slashing .315/.344/.426 with one home run and a 4:7 BB:K over 14 contests.