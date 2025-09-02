Braves' Jurickson Profar: Goes on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta placed Profar on the paternity list Tuesday.
Profar will likely miss the final two games of the series against the Cubs before rejoining Atlanta for the start of a homestand Friday. Jake Fraley and Eli White will likely pick up the slack in left field while Profar is away.
