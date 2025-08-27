Profar went 2-for-3 with three walks, two solo home runs and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 12-1 rout of the Marlins.

Profar set the tone for the offensive eruption when he took Ryan Gusto deep on the third pitch he saw to lead off the game, before clubbing a Seth Martinez sweeper into the second deck in right field at loanDepot Park to wrap up the scoring in the seventh inning. Profar is up to 12 homers on the season, and six of them have come in the last 10 games -- a stretch in which the 32-year-old outfielder is batting .385 (15-for-39) with three steals, 13 runs, 17 RBI and an 8:5 BB:K.