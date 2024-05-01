Profar went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's win over Cincinnati.

Profar extended his modest hitting streak to seven games, and he has three multi-hit performances over that stretch. The veteran logged his third straight game in the leadoff spot Tuesday and is batting atop the lineup again Wednesday versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft. Profar has been arguably the Padres' best hitter in the early part of the campaign, slashing .318/.413/.505 with four homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base through 33 games.