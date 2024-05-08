Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Profar was the only source of offense for the Padres, providing a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to put San Diego ahead 2-1. However, the Cubs scored a run in the eighth and ninth to erase Profar's long ball and steal the win. At the age of 31, Profar has enjoyed a breakout season, boasting a .958 OPS and a 179 WRC+ through 150 plate appearances.