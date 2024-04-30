Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Reds.

It looked like San Diego's offense could be in for a big day when Profar led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot off Nick Lodolo, but that turned out to be the only hit for the team until the ninth frame. The long ball extended Profar's hitting streak to six games, and he's batted .364 (8-for-22) with a pair of homers, four RBI and six runs during that stretch. Profar has served as San Diego's leadoff man each of the past two contests, and he could stick there for a while if he continues to hit well. Through 122 plate appearances, Profar is slashing .301/.402/.485 with four homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base.