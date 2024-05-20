Profar went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over Atlanta.

Profar began his evening with a first inning walk before rounding the bases on a home run from Jake Cronenworth. He later doubled in a run in the fourth and eventually scored again to make it a 7-0 game. Profar remains as locked in as anyone at the plate. He's currently riding a seven-game hit streak during which he's slashing .400/.500/.560 with four RBI, five runs and a 5:4 BB:K. For the year, the 31-year-old is on pace to put up career numbers across the board, hitting .335/.422/.522 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs and a 24:27 BB:K in 187 plate appearances.