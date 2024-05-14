Profar went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Profar has hit safely in eight of 11 games in May, going 13-for-40 (.325) with three homers and 10 RBI this month. The 31-year-old is slashing .320/.402/.517 with seven long balls, 29 RBI, 23 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases over 44 contests. Profar's best season in the majors was the abbreviated 2020 campaign, and he hit just nine homers with 46 RBI over 125 games last year -- he'll likely post stronger marks in 2024, but his current pace will be tough to sustain.