Profar went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Profar notched a base hit in the fourth and worked walks in his other three plate appearances. It's the first time since June 29, 2022 that he's walked three times in one game. Profar has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball thus far and is now 10th in the majors with a .324 batting average and fourth with a .416 OBP after Tuesday night.