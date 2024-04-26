Profar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two total runs, three total RBI and a walk in a loss to the Rockies on Thursday.

Profar plated San Diego's second run of the contest with a single in the third inning and tacked on a two-run homer in the seventh. The big performance lifted his season slash line to .295/.406/.466. Profar ranks third on the Padres with 26 hits and leads the club with 18 RBI.