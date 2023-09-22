Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Smith had one of only two extra-base hits for the Athletics on Thursday, with his two-bagger serving as his third during his current big-league stint. Smith has seen near-everyday playing time since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 5, but the same issues that have plagued him in prior samples against big-league arms persist -- the 27-year-old has just a .212 average across 36 plate appearances, with that figure largely the byproduct of a bloated 38.9 percent strikeout rate.