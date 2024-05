Smith elected to become a free agent Tuesday.

Smith has not registered a big-league plate appearance this season despite enjoying two separate stints with the Yankees. Rather than returning to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an outright assignment, he'll look to secure a deal elsewhere in free agency. The 27-year-old owns a mere .516 OPS during his major-league career, so it's unlikely he nets anything more than another minor-league deal.