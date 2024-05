The Yankees selected Smith's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Smith spent time with the Yankees for a short stint in mid-April, though he never registered a plate appearance while in New York. He has slashed .204/.270/.286 across 111 plate appearances in the minors this season, and his time with the Yankees will likely be short-lived again due to DJ LeMahieu (foot) trending toward a return during the upcoming series against the Angels.